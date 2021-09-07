Armenian PM congratulates President of Brazil on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro on the occasion of the Independence Day, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The message runs as follows:

“Your Excellency,

I convey to you my warmest congratulations and best wishes on the National Holiday of the Federative Republic of Brazil - the Independence Day.

The friendship and mutual trust established between our countries are serious preconditions for the further development and strengthening of relations. I am convinced that with joint efforts we will add new content to our bilateral agenda and will link Armenia and Brazil with many new strong ties.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest respect”.