New three-month military trainings for reservists to kick off from Sep. 15 – Armenia Defense Ministry

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia announced new three-month military trainings for reservists which will take place from September 15 to December 15, the defense ministry said in a statement.

The training is announced for “perfecting the military skills and training of reservists with the purpose of involving them to active duty if required in accordance to the contracts signed with them.”

The first round of reserve trainings kicked off earlier on August 25, involving up to 2000 reservists.

The defense ministry noted that refusal to participate in those trainings will have criminal consequences.