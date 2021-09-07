Artsakh reports 3 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. 3 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare said today.

51 COVID-19 tests were conducted on September 6.

Currently, 30 infected patients receive treatment in hospitals. 4 of them are in serious condition.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan