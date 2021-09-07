Armenia’s former top investigator arrested

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The former Prosecutor General Aghvan Hovsepyan was arrested by Special Investigative Service agents on suspicions of bribery, grand theft and money laundering.

The SIS said that Hovsepyan, while serving as Prosecutor General and then head of the Investigative Committee (2004-2013 and 2014-2018), accepted a 190,000,000 dram bribe and embezzled 800,000,000 drams worth of property and also laundered 1,299,404,414 drams.

According to investigators Hovsepyan was engaged in the management of several business companies while in office, despite the law prohibiting officials from entrepreneurship.

Hovsepyan was arrested on September 7.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan