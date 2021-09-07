Armenian rockstars team up for charity concert to help children with cancer

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Lav Eli, The Beautified Project and Nemra rock bands are teaming up to deliver a joint charity concert to help children and young people who are battling cancer.

The proceeds of the September 9 concert at the Yerevan Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall will be directed to the City of Smiles Charity foundation which will help ensure the treatment of children and persons under the age of 25 who have cancer or blood diseases.

“We are very grateful to the Lav Eli, The Beautified Project and Nemra for responding to our request,” said Esther Demirchyan, the Executive Director of City of Smiles. “It is important to secure the medication for the children. In case of having additional resources we try to make structural improvements as well, such as to open a pediatric palliative department. It will be the first of its kind in Armenia, and the proceeds of the concert will be entirely directed for treatment.”

Lav Eli founder Mher Manukyan, speaking at a press conference, emphasized that people should regularly remind themselves that it’s not all about profit in show business and elsewhere. “In a world which is getting more and more material we ought to remind ourselves that there are important values, humanitarianism, empathy, readiness to lend a helping hand.”

“The concert is going to be special also in terms of the format. An acoustic evening is expected without percussions,” said Van Nemra, frontman of Nemra. He said they are happy to be sharing the stage with Lav Eli and The Beautified Project.

The Beautified Project founder Andre Simonyan reminded that they were planning to celebrate their anniversary of foundation in 2020, but the event was delayed due to the pandemic and then the war. “And we weren’t motivated to sing, but when the foundation called we momentarily said yes without thinking about it, and I am very grateful for this initiative. I am happy that Lav Eli and Nemra have joined, they are very good friends,” Simonyan said.

The concert is sponsored by Imagine HUB by Soft.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan