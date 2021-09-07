World Bank ready to expand partnership for Armenia’s economic development

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Suren Papikyan met on September 7 with Sebastian Molineus, the World Bank’s Regional Director for the South Caucasus, Mr. Papikyan’s Office told Armenpress.

Deputy PM Papikyan highlighted the long-term cooperation between the Armenian government and the World Bank, stating that many grant and loan programs have been implemented as a result of this partnership. He highlighted the Bank’s contribution to the upgrading of Armenia’s public administration system, the social, infrastructure development and reaffirmed his readiness to work closely on these directions.

Sebastian Molineus in turn congratulated minister Papikyan on their party’s victory in the recent snap parliamentary elections and on assuming office. He highly valued the Armenian government’s readiness for cooperation and expressed confidence that the new opportunities will be maximally used in the current partnering environment. Sebastian Molineus reiterated that the World Bank is ready to continue and expand the mutual partnership by assisting Armenia’s economic development.

The officials continued then discussing the cooperation opportunities in agriculture, water use, energy, tourism and infrastructure development. They attached importance to the development of small towns in Armenia for decentralization. Suren Papikyan stated that the government and the World Bank have a common agenda on these matters.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan