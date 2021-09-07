World Bank ready to support Armenian government

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Gnel Sanosyan held a meeting with World Bank Regional Director for South Caucasus Sebastian Molineus and the new World Bank Country Manager for Armenia Carolin Geginat.

Sanosyan briefed the World Bank officials on the priorities of the new government program, main goals and directions of cooperation. He underscored that the government has set ambitious projects before itself and plans to make efforts with international partners to implement them, the ministry of territorial administration and infrastructures said in a press release.

Minister Sanosyan said the cooperation with the World Bank is multi-layered and there are many ongoing projects, and highlighted the vitally-significant roads programs, the programs directed for territorial development, water supply, tourism and the construction of the North-South road.

Carolin Geginat said that the World Bank is ready to support the Armenian government in the planned projects, especially in the water sector, the land exploitation sector, tourism and road construction. Geginat attached importance to cooperation in renewable energy for making the sector more attractable for private investors.

An agreement was reached to organize individual discussions in an expanded format to specify future actions.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan