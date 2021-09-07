Armenian, Artsakh FMs discuss NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. On September 7, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met in Yerevan with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, the Artsakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Issues related to the cooperation of the two Armenian states in the field of foreign policy, regional processes and the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict were discussed.

The sides noted the importance of continuous expansion and intensification of cooperation, maintenance of a high level of cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of the two Armenian states, and organization of regular discussions on various issues.

Chief of Staff of the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh Semyon Afiyan and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the Republic of Armenia Sergey Ghazaryan participated in the meeting.