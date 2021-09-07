Alen Simonyan thanks President of the Senate of the Netherlands for 17 resolutions condemning Baku’s behavior

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. President of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan met with Anthonie Bruijn on September 7 in the sidelines of the 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments taking place in Vienna. Alen Simonyan thanked the colleagues of the Dutch parliament for the 17 resolutions condemning the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh in the fall of 2020.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the National Assembly, after the exchange of greetings, the President of the National Assembly of Armenia noted that he remembers with pleasure the visit of the parliamentary delegation of Armenia to the Netherlands at the invitation of Anthonie Bruijn in October 2019.

Alen Simonyan noted that despite the obstacles created by COVID-19, the friendly relations between Armenia and the Netherlands and their parliaments are developing quite harmoniously, and the countries are ready to implement a deeper and more targeted Armenian-Dutch cooperation. Simonyan noted that the opening of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Yerevan in September 2020 is a vivid proof of that. Alen Simonyan reaffirmed the readiness to deepen the Armenian-Dutch inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The President of the National Assembly of Armenia singled out 3 challenges, in which Armenia expects political support from its partners - establishment of peace in the region, solution of the problem of Armenian prisoners of war, taking into account that Azerbaijan has made it subject for political bargain and effective implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

Simonyan stressed that the unconstructive position of the Azerbaijani delegations in various parliamentary assemblies and the behavior of the delegates supporting them for personal interest remain a problematic issue for the Armenian side.

During the discussion, the President of the National Assembly considered inadmissible the trumped-up trials against Armenian prisoners of war and other detainees, which contradict international law. Alen Simonyan reaffirmed that Armenia is interested in a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The President of the Senate of the Netherlands noted that he has good memories of the visit of the Armenian parliamentary delegation. Highlighting the opening of the Dutch Embassy in Armenia, he said that it is encouraging and will greatly contribute to the development of bilateral relations. The President of the Senate emphasized that the resolutions adopted by the Dutch Parliament during the 44-day war received a wide response in the Armenian society.

According to him, the supremacy of human rights is extremely important in any situation, in this context also emphasizing the Armenia-EU cooperation. At the end of the meeting, Anthonie Bruijn reaffirmed his readiness to support the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in the region. The President of the National Assembly of Armenia invited his counterpart to pay an official visit to Armenia.