Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 September

Former Chairman of Water Committee appointed Gegharkunik governor

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia adopted a decision today, appointing Karen Sargsyan as governor of Gegharkunik province.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Mr. Sargsyan on appointment, wishing success.

Karen Sargsyan has previously served as the Chairman of the Water Committee.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








