Iranian Copper smelting plant examines investment opportunities in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Kristine Ghalechyan received on September 8 the delegation of Babak copper, a company operating in the field of copper production in Iran, headed by Executive Director of the company Mohammadreza Mirzaei. The company is a leading mining company in Iran.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, Mohammadreza Mirzaei thanked the Deputy Minister for the reception and noted that the his goal is to present the potential of their company and discussing the investment opportunities with the Armenian side.

Welcoming the members of the delegation in Armenia, Kristine Ghalechyan stressed that there are already successful programs and successful cooperation between Armenia and Iran in many spheres, noting that she is glad to state that the subsoil sector is in the interest of the Iranian side.

During the meeting, the representatives of Babak Copper Company presented details about the company's activities in Iran, informed about the production capacities of the company and the technology of in tank leaching used in copper production. It was mentioned that the company has invested more than 400 million euros in Iran; the issue of investment opportunities in Armenia was discussed.

An agreement was reached to organize another meeting with Babak copper company with the participation of Armenian companies operating in the field and to jointly discuss the proposal of the Iranian side.