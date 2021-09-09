Coronavirus: Armenian CDC reports 587 new cases, 14 deaths

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. 587 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 246,997, the Armenian Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

6,659 tests were administered.

529 people recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 230,820.

14 patients died, bringing the death toll to 4968. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 1169 other persons (2 in the past 24 hours) infected with the virus who died from co-morbidities.

As of September 9, 11:00 the number of active cases stood at 10,040.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan