Artsakh reports 2 daily COVID-19 cases
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESSS. 2 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare said today.
59 COVID-19 tests were conducted on September 8.
Currently, 23 infected patients receive treatment in hospitals. 4 of them are in serious condition.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 09.09-21:06 Heads of Armenian, Austrian parliaments discuss in detail the steps to be taken for the immediate release of POWs
- 09.09-21:03 EU has positive position on Armenian Government's Action Plan for the next five years
- 09.09-20:09 Delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia to visit Armenia
- 09.09-19:36 Moscow closely follows discussions on peace agreement in Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Nagorno- Karabakh status clarification
- 09.09-18:50 Armenian, Georgian PMs assess bilateral negotiations as productive
- 09.09-18:09 Enforced peace without justice gives birth to pain and suffering instead of good – Catholicos of All Armenians
- 09.09-18:07 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-09-21
- 09.09-18:06 Asian Stocks - 09-09-21
- 09.09-17:31 Armenia joins major multinational military drills in Russia and Belarus involving 200,000 troops
- 09.09-16:21 Governor of Ararat tenders resignation
- 09.09-16:15 ‘Peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict has no alternative’ – Serbian Speaker of Parliament
- 09.09-15:02 Defense minister holds meeting with families of missing servicemen
- 09.09-14:38 Aircompany Armenia brought over 172 tons of humanitarian aid during 2020 war
- 09.09-14:28 Armenian President offers condolences to Putin over minister’s death
- 09.09-14:15 Armenian PM congratulates Tajikistan on Independence Day
- 09.09-14:10 Aircompany Armenia carried out 536 evacuation flights in 2020 because of COVID-19
- 09.09-12:59 Armenian Defense Minister receives new Commander of Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh
- 09.09-12:30 Armenian President congratulates Tajik counterpart on Independence Day
- 09.09-11:45 Artsakh reports 2 daily COVID-19 cases
- 09.09-11:41 Coronavirus: Armenian CDC reports 587 new cases, 14 deaths
- 09.09-11:39 Armenian PM offers condolences to Russian President over death of emergencies minister
- 09.09-10:34 Construction workers in Armenian town discover tombs containing ancient relics
- 09.09-10:12 Pashinyan to visit city of Batumi in Georgia
- 09.09-08:59 European Stocks - 08-09-21
- 09.09-08:56 US stocks down - 08-09-21
11:44, 09.04.2021
Viewed 3289 times Deputy head of mission of Northern Macedonia to OSCE wanted by Armenia arrested in Serbia
20:44, 09.03.2021
Viewed 2303 times Russian Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani statement about ceasefire violation committed by the Armenian side
08:52, 09.07.2021
Viewed 2277 times Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst
16:55, 09.04.2021
Viewed 2185 times Azerbaijani MFA sends complaint letter to Russia for using ''Republic of Nagorno Karabakh'' term in an official website
16:35, 09.03.2021
Viewed 1808 times ‘Ball is in Turkey’s court, it must take actions without expecting anything from Armenia’ – Agos daily’s Estukian