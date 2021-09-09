Armenian President congratulates Tajik counterpart on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESSS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on the 30th anniversary of Independence, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter reads:

“Armenia attaches great importance to the strengthening of mutual relations with the Republic of Tajikistan. Our countries run a productive and mutually beneficial cooperation both within bilateral format and the framework of a number of international and regional organizations.

I am convinced that our joint efforts will contribute to the deepening of the ties between Armenia and Tajikistan in different areas for the benefit of our peoples”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan