Aircompany Armenia carried out 536 evacuation flights in 2020 because of COVID-19

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESSS. In May-December 2020, because of the closed air borders, Aircompany Armenia carried out 536 evacuation flights, thanks to which nearly 38,000 citizens of Armenia were evacuated from different countries and transported to the homeland, the company’s Deputy Director General for the commercial Gevorg Khachatryan said at a press conference in Armenpress.

He stated that at that period the company has used almost 10% of its entire resource.

“Armenia’s airspace was closed on March 15, 2020 because of the coronavirus disease. For about 2-3 months the Aircompany Armenia, as well as many more other airlines in the world have suspended their operation and were not operating flights. But from May the Aircompany Armenia has gradually resumed its flights. We were using almost 10% of our entire resource that time. We have carried out nearly 536 evacuation flights from May to December 2020. It means that we have transported those citizens to Armenia who were left abroad at that period. A total of 38,000 citizens have been transported to Armenia”, he said.

He informed that the main directions of those evacuation flights have been the cities of Russia, such as Moscow, Voronezh, Mineralnye Vody, Krasnodar, Rostov-on-Don, Novosibirsk, Sochi, Yekaterinburg, as well as the French city of Lyon and the city of Dubai of the United Arab Emirates.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan