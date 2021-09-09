‘Peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict has no alternative’ – Serbian Speaker of Parliament

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESSS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan met on September 8 with Speaker of Parliament of Serbia Ivica Dačić in Vienna on the sidelines of the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

In his remarks Alen Simonyan said Armenia attaches great importance to the inter-parliamentary cooperation with Serbia.

He assured that the cooperation and active contacts will continue, contributing to the dynamic development of bilateral relations.

The sides highlighted paying mutual visits for boosting the inter-parliamentary partnership.

Alen Simonyan welcomed the decision of opening an embassy of Serbia in Armenia, which, he said, would give a new impetus for the development of the Armenian-Serbian relations and further cooperation.

The officials also discussed the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Speaker Alen Simonyan presented information about the actions on releasing Armenian prisoners of war held in Azerbaijan.

The Serbian Speaker of Parliament reaffirmed his country’s readiness to deepen the cooperation with Armenia in all areas, including through strengthening the partnering ties between the parliaments. He emphasized that the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict has no alternative.

At the end of the meeting Alen Simonyan reaffirmed his invitation addressed to the Serbian counterpart to pay an official visit to Armenia.

