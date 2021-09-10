Armenia, Georgia give new dynamics to bilateral relations: Expert comments on Pashinyan’s recent visit

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Expert on Georgian studies Jony Melikyan gave an interview to ARMENPRESS, commenting on the recent official visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Georgia.

Talking about the overall dynamics of the Armenian-Georgian relations, the expert said he has an impression that Tbilisi is sending response signals to Yerevan with the wish to further deepen the bilateral ties.

“In the past there have always been signals from Yerevan to transform, revise and further deepen the relations with Georgia, but the response of Tbilisi has not been so concrete or has been given in a different manner. But today it can already be stated clearly that there are signals, and they are mutual, only concrete programs are needed, the implementation of which will revise and transform our relations”, Jony Melikyan said.

He emphasized that it’s very important that Armenia identifies its friends from the partners and tries to form a joint agenda with them especially now when security issues in the region are not solved yet.

According to Melikyan, the Armenian-Georgian relations are within this context and the fact that the two sides are trying to give a new dynamics to their relations is very important.

“The meeting with the Georgian Prime Minister both in an open and closed format, the extended-format talks attended also by ministers, as well as the meeting with the Georgian President were very important. And it’s also important that this visit is followed by certain steps which will upgrade the bilateral agenda, will bring new projects and directions to the development agenda of the bilateral relations”, the expert said.

Jony Melikyan states that such visits enable to review and summarize the works done so far and outline the future plans. He says that Pashinyan’s visit was directed to this, to revise the Armenian-Georgian relations, to discuss the new developments in the region and initiate new programs.

“It was also mentioned. In my view, that interest is two-sided, both sides are interested. Both Yerevan and Tbilisi will work on this direction and will bring their contribution to the implementation of such projects”, Jony Melikyan said.

The expert notes that the security component has always had a special place in the Armenian-Georgian talks. Before September 27, 2020, Yerevan was informing Tbilisi about all developments related to the Karabakh conflict, presenting its positions.

“The Artsakh issue is not closed, but in line with this, Armenia, based on the November 9 statement, announces that it is ready for the establishment of regional stability and will contribute to the development of the region. The talk is about different infrastructure , unblocking. Yerevan’s “message” is very clear: at this stage Armenia will do everything for the region to be more stable and safe, to develop, which will allow, including Armenia, to get economic benefit and solve all problems caused by the war. Neighbors and first of all Georgia will use this process”, Jony Melikyan said.

The expert also explained why Georgia is actively interested in the implementation of major economic and transportation projects with Armenia. He notes that if the agreements on resumption of communications between Armenia and Azerbaijan are fulfilled, Georgia will lose its monopoly position as a country providing transit communication and roads. Therefore, he said, in order to compensate the future economic losses, Georgia is trying not to be left out from regional developments.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid a two-day official visit to Georgia on September 8.

Interview by Aram Sargsyan

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan