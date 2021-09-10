Armenia reports 669 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. 669 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 247,666, the ministry of healthcare reports.

6783 COVID-19 tests were conducted on September 9.

586 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 231,406.

The death toll has risen to 4979 (11 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 10,111.

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 but died from other disease has reached 1170.

