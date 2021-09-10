Outgoing Governor of Ararat denies reports about surrender of Tigranashen village to Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Governor of Armenia’s Ararat province Razmik Tevonyan, who submitted a resignation letter yesterday to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, denied the reports according to which the village of Tigranashen has been handed over to Azerbaijan.

“Dear citizens, as you know, I have submitted a resignation letter to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Various scenarios about my resignation are being circulated in the press, one of which is that “a document on the handover of Tigranashen has been signed, and which has created a reason for my resignation””, Razmik Tevonyan said on Facebook. “I officially state that the reports about the handover of Tigranashen are made-up, such a thing has never been discussed and will not be discussed. Please avoid such fake and baseless speculations”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan