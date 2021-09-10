Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 September

Turkish military opens command representation in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. A special command task force representing the Turkish military in Azerbaijan was opened in Baku, Sputnik news reported.

The Turkish authorities dispatched four generals to serve there.

The formation is headed by major-general Bahtiyar Ersay, the commander of the tactical unit of Turkish ground forces.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 








