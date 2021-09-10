Artsakh FM, Catholicos of All Armenians discuss post-war situation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. On September 10, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan was received by Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians His Holiness Garegin II in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

Various issues related to the current situation in Artsakh and the church-society relations were discussed during the meeting.

David Babayan expressed his gratitude to the Catholicos of All Armenians for keeping Artsakh in the focus of attention, his substantial contribution to the process of developing and strengthening Artsakh, emphasizing the key role of the Armenian Apostolic Church in preserving the independent Armenian statehood and Armenian national identity.

Head of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan also participated in the meeting.