Pashinyan chairs Security Council meeting
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a Security Council meeting, his office reported.
Other details weren’t immediately available.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
