Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-09-21

YEREVAN, 10 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 September, USD exchange rate is down by 0.32 drams to 492.85 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 0.13 drams to 583.39 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.02 drams to 6.77 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 2.22 drams to 683.68 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 17.27 drams to 28335.7 drams. Silver price is down by 2.94 drams to 382.59 drams. Platinum price is down by 216.24 drams to 15591.97 drams.