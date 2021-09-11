LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-09-21

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 September:

The price of aluminum up by 2.70% to $2916.07, copper price up by 1.56% to $9515.00, lead price up by 1.89% to $2368.00, nickel price up by 0.70% to $20375.00, tin price up by 1.78% to $34699.00, zinc price up by 0.55% to $3089.00, molybdenum price stood at $43900.00, cobalt price stood at $51500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.