Parliament session kicks off – LIVE
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Armenian Parliament kicked off on September 13.
3 issues are on the session agenda.
The lawmakers are going to debate the election of a member of the Corruption Prevention Commission and a candidate for the judge of the Court of Cassation.
The MPs will also debate the report on the activity of the Central Electoral Commission.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
