Parliament session kicks off – LIVE

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Armenian Parliament kicked off on September 13.

3 issues are on the session agenda.

The lawmakers are going to debate the election of a member of the Corruption Prevention Commission and a candidate for the judge of the Court of Cassation.

The MPs will also debate the report on the activity of the Central Electoral Commission.

 

