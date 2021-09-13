Armenia’s Chamber of Advocates has new chairman

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Simon Babayan is the new Chairman of the Chamber of Advocates of Armenia.

In a statement the Chamber informed that the election of the Chairman took place on September 12. 1111 advocates participated in the voting, 937 of them voted in favor of Simon Babayan, 144 – in favor of Gevorg Gyozalyan. 30 ballots were declared invalid.

Simon Babayan has been elected for a four-year term.

He will assume office from October 5, 2021.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan