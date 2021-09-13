Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 September

Coronavirus: 335,721 vaccinations administered in Armenia so far

Coronavirus: 335,721 vaccinations administered in Armenia so far

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. 335,721 vaccinations against COVID-19 were administered in Armenia so far, the healthcare ministry said on September 12. Out of this number 215,278 people are fully vaccinated while 120,443 have received the first dose.

Anyone 18 years and older can get the vaccine in Armenia.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]