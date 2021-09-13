Armenian defense minister to attend session of CSTO statutory bodies, collective security summit in Dushanbe

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan and his delegation will watch the active phase of the Russia-Belarus joint strategic military exercises “West-2021” (Zapad-2021) at the Mulino training center in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod on September 13, the Armenian defense ministry said.

Thereafter, the Armenian minister of defense will participate in the joint sessions of the CSTO statutory bodies (the council of foreign ministers, defense ministers and the committee of secretaries of security council), as well as the collective security summit in Dushanbe on September 15-16.

