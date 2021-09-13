Kamo Kochunts appointed First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. By the decree of the President of Armenia, Kamo Kochunts has been appointed First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia. ARMENPRESS reports, by another presidential decree, Poghos Poghosyan has been relieved of the post of Head of the Armament Department of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia. Sahak Ohanyan has been relieved of the post of the head of the Military Medical Department of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia.