Slovakia supports efforts of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs – Foreign Minister

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Slovakia appreciates Armenia’s efforts aimed at establishing peace and stability in the region, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Ivan Korčok said at the joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan.

He expressed hope that new processes are launching in the region, after more than 30 years of insecurity, which would eventually lead to reconciliation.

“The meeting touched upon the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. We were attaching great importance to refraining from any action having a potential for escalation. We also highlight the complete implementation of the commitments assumed by the November 9 statement. Every conflict leads to sufferings of ordinary people. If there is a will, determination to achieve peace, every conflict is possible to solve. As an EU member state we continue supporting the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. We welcome the actions aimed at strengthening trust, such as the return of the Armenian prisoners of war, who are held in Azerbaijan. The return of Armenian POWs and civilians held there must continue, and also conditions must be provided for conducting demining in order to prevent additional losses”, the Slovak FM said.

Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia Ivan Korčok arrived in Armenia on an official visit on September 13.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan