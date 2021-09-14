Parliament elects Mariam Galstyan member of Corruption Prevention Commission

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament elected Mariam Galstyan as member of the Corruption Prevention Commission during today’s session.

Chairman of the Audit Committee Narek Babayan presented the results of the voting.

67 MPs participated in the voting, and 66 voted in favor of Mrs. Galstyan’s candidacy. Only one lawmaker voted against.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan