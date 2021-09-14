Parliament to hold closed-format session over situation on Goris-Kapan inter-state road

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament will hold a closed-format session to discuss the current situation on the Goris-Kapan highway in the Syunik province.

Secretary of the Armenia faction Artsvik Minasyan told reporters at a briefing that a respective agreement has been reached in the Parliament.

“Yesterday we have submitted a letter on behalf of the Armenia faction proposing to attend the session at the level of top officials. It’s very important for us to get complete information”, he said.

He said that the discussion may involve elements of state secret, therefore, they are ready for a closed discussion.

“The important task is to be able to solve the current challenges facing the country. Works need to be done at all directions. The simplest example is that today the sovereignty of Armenia has been violated. In fact, we have lost the sovereignty in that territory, the territorial integrity is violated, and there must be a criminal case over that. We expect that the Prosecutor General will answer to all questions”, Artsvik Minasyan said.

He noted that they must be informed from the Foreign Ministry whether necessary actions are being taken with the Iranian side or what processes are taking place in international platforms.

“As a result of the discussion with the leadership of the Parliament a decision was made to hold a closed-format discussion”, he said, adding that an agreement has been reached to hold that meeting as soon as possible. “It will take place either today or tomorrow”, he added.

The police of Azerbaijan are checking the documents of drivers and cargo of trucks with Iranian license plates in the area of Eyvazli settlement under Azerbaijani control, near the Vorotan community on Goris-Kapan inter-state road.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan