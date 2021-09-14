Current developments are better than expected, cenbank governor says on economic growth

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The current developments of economic growth in 2021 are better than projected, Central Bank Governor Martin Galstyan said at a press conference.

Galstyan said this is due to greater growth in agriculture and services.

“Gross demand is growing faster than expected too, which is greatly contributed to by the high growth of private consumption – the bigger than expected volumes of monetary transactions from abroad and the positive environment of foreign demand,” he said.

However, the growth of private investments is still comparably restrained.

Galstyan added that the short-term acceleration of inflation in recent months is mostly due to the increase in prices of seasonal food products, while the normal increase has formed lower than expected.

