Parliament elects Hovsep Bedevyan judge of Court of Cassation
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Hovsep Bedevyan was elected today as judge of the Court of Cassation by the Parliament.
88 MPs participated in the voting. 80 voted in favor of Mr. Bedevyan’s candidacy. One of the ballots was declared invalid.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
