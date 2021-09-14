One more body found during search operations in battle zones, says Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. One more body of the 2020 Artsakh War casualty has been found during the search operations in the battle zones on September 14, the State Emergency Service of Artsakh said today.

The search operations were carried out in Varanda.

“He will be identified after forensic examination”, the statement says.

So far, a total of 1666 bodies have been found during the search operations.

