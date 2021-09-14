Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 September

PM Pashinyan appoints new Deputy Minister of Economy

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Ani Ispiryan was appointed Deputy Minister of Economy of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports the relevant decision = is posted on the official website of the government.








