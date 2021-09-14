5.7 billion coronavirus vaccines used globally

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. 5.7 billion coronavirus vaccines have been used globally so far, where the share of Africa is just 2 percent, ARMEPRESS reports WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

According to him, as a result, people in African countries continue to be "at risk of contracting a deadly virus, against which many other people around the world have protection."

‘’At present, only two African countries have vaccinated 40% of the population. This is the lowest rate of all the regions. And this is not because African countries do not have the capabilities or experience to use vaccines, but because they have been left out of the rest of the world’’.