Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 September

Parliament session launched

Parliament session launched

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Armenian Parliament kicked off today.

Today, a Q&A session will be held with the members of the Cabinet at 16:30.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]