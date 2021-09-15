Parliament session launched
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Armenian Parliament kicked off today.
Today, a Q&A session will be held with the members of the Cabinet at 16:30.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
