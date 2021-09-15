Ombudsman tasks working group to depart for Syunik to carry out fact-finding works

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Ombudsman of Armenia Arman Tatoyan taksed a working group to depart for Syunik province.

In a statement the Ombudsman’s Office said that the working group will carry out several fact-finding works about the human rights violations by the Azerbaijani servicemen, including about the police checkpoint deployed by Azerbaijan in the area of Vorotan settlement of Goris town.

The representatives of the Ombudsman will visit also several military units to hold talks with servicemen.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan