Armenian President, Putin’s special envoy discuss intensification of cooperation in science, education fields

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted Russian President’s Special Representative for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy, the Presidential Office reports.

During the meeting President Armen Sarkissian and Mikhail Shvydkoy discussed the opportunities of further intensifying the Armenian-Russian relations in culture, science, education sectors, as well as implementing new programs and initiatives. In the context of deepening the humanitarian ties, they highlighted the cooperation between young creators, academicians, artists and public figures and the organization of joint events.

President Sarkissian informed his guest that this year Armenia will host the 6th STARMUS international festival on science and art, as well as the Armenian Summit of Minds which will focus on global and regional geopolitics, new technologies, including artificial intelligence and biotechnologies.

Armen Sarkissian said that they are expecting the active engagement of Russian partners to all those events and discussions.

The Armenian President and the Russian President’s Special Representative have also discussed the possibility of organizing the next Armenian Summit of Minds in Russia.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan