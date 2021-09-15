Armenia hopes it will be possible to preserve gas tariff on the border this year

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia hopes that this year it will be possible to preserve the gas tariff on the border. No surprises are expected for the near future, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan said during Cabinet-Parliament question & answer session.

MP Armen Gevorgyan noted that international gas prices have increased, unprecedented high prices are observed in Europe. He asked if there are any details for the gas tariff to be delivered to Armenia in 2022.

‘’In fact, negotiations with Gazprom Group are of permanent nature. We return to that issue each year, trying to speak for at least preserving the tariff, despite the claims by the Gazprom Group that they are not satisfied with the income provided by the agreement of 2013 But that’s a working process’’, Grigoryan said, adding that at the moment negotiations are in process.

He hoped that nothing unexpected will take place over gas tariff in the near future. The Deputy PM reminded about the changes in the world, noting that it’s impossible to speak about 2-3 years. ‘’We hope that this year we will be able to preserve the tariff on the border’’, he said.