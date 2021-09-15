Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-09-21

YEREVAN, 15 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 September, USD exchange rate down by 3.19 drams to 487.00 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.38 drams to 575.78 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 6.71 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 6.22 drams to 673.33 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 201.99 drams to 28069.83 drams. Silver price down by 2.11 drams to 369.51 drams. Platinum price down by 207.85 drams to 14890.2 drams.