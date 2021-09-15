PM Pashinyan announces about taking all measures for controlling risks over Goris-Kapan road

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan announced at the National Assembly that the Armenian villages in Syunik Province have not been and will not be surrounded by the Azerbaijani, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said answering the question of MP Anna Grigoryan from ‘’Armenia’’ bloc, who asked if there are any guarantees that Azerbaijan will bot bloc Goris-Kapan road, leaving the population in blockade.

‘’Yes, there are risks, but the Government of the Republic of Armenia is taking all necessary measures to control those risks’’, Pashinyan said.