PM Pashinyan and Tajik president discuss bilateral ties, CSTO partnership

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to discuss issues related to bilateral relations and partnership in the CSTO.

Pashinyan arrived in Tajikistan in the evening of September 15 for the CSTO summit due Thursday.

On September 17, the Armenian PM will participate in a joint session of the CSTO and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan