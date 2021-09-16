CSTO summit kicks off in Tajikistan
DUSHANBE, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The narrow-format meeting of leaders of the CSTO member states has kicked off in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.
The Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is also in attendance.
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is taking part online.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
