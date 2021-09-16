Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 September

CSTO summit kicks off in Tajikistan

CSTO summit kicks off in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The narrow-format meeting of leaders of the CSTO member states has kicked off in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is also in attendance.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is taking part online.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]