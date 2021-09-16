Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 September

Armenia takes over CSTO chairmanship

Armenia takes over CSTO chairmanship

DUSHANBE, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia assumed the chairmanship of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) from Tajikistan at the organization’s summit in Dushanbe.

The President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and wished productive activities.

In the first half of 2022, Armenia will host the CSTO foreign ministerial, defense ministerial and security council meetings.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]