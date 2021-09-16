Armenia takes over CSTO chairmanship

DUSHANBE, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia assumed the chairmanship of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) from Tajikistan at the organization’s summit in Dushanbe.

The President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and wished productive activities.

In the first half of 2022, Armenia will host the CSTO foreign ministerial, defense ministerial and security council meetings.

