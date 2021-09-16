98% of COVID-19 hospitalizations are unvaccinated people, says Armenian health minister

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian healthcare minister Anahit Avanesyan has warned that the COVID-19 delta variant is causing a sharp increase in hospitalizations and deaths.

On September 15, the Armenian CDC reported 764 new cases and 19 deaths.

Commenting on the figures, Avensyan said: “I’ve to say that for example when we were having 764 positive cases last year, the hospitalization rate was a lot lower than now. This means that in case of the same numbers we are using more hospital beds and the total number of available beds is running out faster,” she warned.

Right now, 1860 out of 2044 beds are occupied, she said.

In addition, only 30 ICU beds are now available out of 319.

Avanesyan says 98% of COVID-19 hospitalizations are people who are either unvaccinated or haven’t gotten their second jab yet.

Warning that the situation could worsen in autumn, Avanesyan called on Armenians to not hesitate and get vaccinated.

From October 1, a vaccine mandate requiring all public or private employees across the country to either get vaccinated or provide a PCR test twice a month will take effect.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan