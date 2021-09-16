New Armenian delegations to PACE, PABSEC and Euronest confirmed

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The National Assembly’s Council held an extraordinary meeting to confirm the compositions of the Armenian delegations to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (PABSEC).

Vice Speaker of Parliament Ruben Rubinyan from the ruling Civil Contract party will lead the Armenian delegation to PACE. Members of the delegation include Nazeli Baghdasaryan (Civil Contract), Vladimir Vardanyan (Civil Contract), Sona Ghazaryan (Civil Contract), Eduard Aghajanyan (Civil Contract), Armen Gevorgyan (Hayastan bloc), Armen Rustamyan (Hayastan bloc) and Hayk Mamijanyan (Pativ Unem bloc).

In Euronest PA, the Armenian delegation will be led by Maria Karapetyan (Civil Contract). Members of the delegation include Arman Yeghoyan (Civil Contract), Babken Tunyan (Civil Contract), Sargis Khandanyan (Civil Contract), Meri Galstyan (Civil Contract), Tatevik Gasparyan (Civil Contract), Artur Khachatryan (Hayastan bloc), Anna Grigoryan (Hayastan bloc), Artur Ghazinyan (Hayastan bloc) and Hayk Mamijanyan (Pativ Unem bloc).

The delegation to PABSEC, led by Babken Tunyan (Civil Contract), is composed of Anush Beghloyan (Civil Contract), Sergey Bagratyan (Civil Contract) and Aghvan Vardanyan (Hayastan bloc).

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan