President Sarkissian invites WHO Director-General to Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva, the Presidential Office reports.

The Armenian President and the WHO Director-General discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccination process against the virus. They noted that vaccination is the main mean and opportunity to fight, prevent and treat the pandemic, as well as to resume the normal life during the COVID-19.

The officials expressed their concerns that vaccination rates in Armenia are still low and the country has recently appeared in the red zone, which supposes possible restrictions for the country and its citizens. They emphasized that affordable, safe and effective vaccines and the vaccination process are the way to overcome this situation. In this context President Sarkissian highlighted the support of the international partners.

Armen Sarkissian invited the WHO Director-General to Armenia to meet with the healthcare authorities and to take part in the Third Armenian Summit of Minds, scheduled for October 23-24, 2021. The President proposed to organize a discussion during the Summit over the COVID-19 and its prevention, new treatment measures, as well as about the issues that are vital for states in pandemic situations.

