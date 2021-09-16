YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Construction of alternative roads in Syunik is planned to be completed in the spring of 2022, Deputy Prime Minister Suren Papikyan told the reporters in Gyumri.

‘’Before that, the construction of the Kapan-Tatev ground road will be completed. If necessary, the trucks that want to travel in the direction of Kapan-Tatev will be accompanied by the police, as repairs are underway there, and without police escort problems may arise’’, ARMENPRESS reports the Deputy PM said, adding that now many drivers avoid that road, because the trucks are fully loaded and can face undesired situations as a result of a small stone on the road.

Medium-sized cars mainly drive on the Kapan-Tatev road. According to Papikyan, after asphalting, the permeability of the road will increase. The only problem, according to the Deputy Prime Minister, may arise in the part of Tatev called "Devil's Bridge". But the Government will also build an alternative in this direction, in the direction of Tat-Ltsen.

New roads are planned to be built in Syunik from Tatev to Bardzravan, Shurnukh, Chakaten and Vorotan villages.